Mon: Teva slips on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index was unchanged at 1,463.60 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.01%, to 1,284.24 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.22% to 374.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 323.94 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.44 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.156% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.849/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.542% at NIS 4.052/€.
On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.16% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 0.58%.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell a further 0.37% after yesterday's sharp fall. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 1.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.12%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.93% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 1.04%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 9, 2017
