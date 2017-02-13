Mon: Teva soars on Q4 results

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.50% to 1,440.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.70%, to 1,274.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.18% to 373.35 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.1% to 324.84 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.66 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.027% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.748/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.035% at NIS 3.987/€.
On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.77% after publishing its financial results for the biggest rise today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.57% also after publishing its fourth quarter results. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.06% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 1.41%.
Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Its energy exploration and production units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 0.72% and 1.26% respectively. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.28% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.19%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 1.02%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 13, 2017
