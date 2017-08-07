Mon: Teva stabilizes on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08% to 1,398.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.06%, to 1,265.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.41% to 348.56 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 336.08 points.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.388% at NIS 3.621/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.315% at 4.273/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) was down 0.25%, stabilizing after falling 40% in the previous two trading sessions. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) fell 3.40% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.50% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.72%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.91% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1.80%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today while parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.93%. Mylan Inc. (TASE: MYL; Nasdaq: MYL) rose 1.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.54% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.69%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 7, 2017

