Mon: Teva steadies

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.16%, to 1,444.89 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.11%, to 1,315.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.49%, to 395.69 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11%, to 339.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 710 million.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.28% lower, at NIS 3.51/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.11% higher, at NIS 4.12/€.

Frutarom led trading today, and fell 1.6%. Bank Leumi rose 0.05% and Bank Hapoalim 0.32%. Teva steadied after its recent slide, rising 0.50%. Nice Systems fell 1.53%. Mazor Robotics, which pre-announced good third quarter sales figures today, rose 3.03%. Azrieli fell 1.70%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 9, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017