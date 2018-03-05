Mon: Teva turnaround fails to lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.64% to 1,476.78 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.69% to 1,339.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.50% to 370.61 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 342.51 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.36 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.83% from Wednesday's exchange rate (before the Purim holiday) at NIS 3.456/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.18% at 4.251/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.65% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 1.67%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 3.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 2.71%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.76% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.02%. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 2.10%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.35% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.99%.

