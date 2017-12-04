Mon: Tower leads TASE down

Tower, Teva and Mylan led the losses on the TASE today while Partner and Elbit bucked the market.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.30% to 1,466.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.35% to 1,334.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.31% to 374.25 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 344.05 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.14 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.057% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.49/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.383% at 4.136/€.
On the market, Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 2.08% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.06%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.97% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.13% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2%.
Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.74%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 4, 2017
