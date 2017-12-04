Mon: Tower leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.30% to 1,466.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.35% to 1,334.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.31% to 374.25 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 344.05 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.14 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.057% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.49/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.383% at 4.136/€.

On the market, Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 2.08% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.06%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.97% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.13% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2%.

Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.74%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017