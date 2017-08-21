Mon: Tower leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.40% to 1,394.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.25%, to 1,259.60 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.67% to 345.67 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 337.80 points.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.055% at NIS 3.622/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.226% at 4.261/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 6.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index on the day's biggest trading turnover after reporting a deal to set up a Chinese fab. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.18% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.57%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.16% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.58%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index and its energy production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.44%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.76% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.43%.

