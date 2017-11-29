Moshe Greidinger's Cineworld in talks to buy Regal

British-based movie theater operator Cineworld Group plc (LSE: CINE) has confirmed that it is in talks to buy US movie theater chain Regal Entertainment Group. The companies said that any deal would be for an estimated $3.6 billion in cash. Cineworld Group CEO Moshe Greidinger holds a 25% stake in the company. Greidinger's grandfather opened the first cinema in Israel in Haifa in 1929. Today, Cineworld Group has 2,049 cinema screens across Europe and controls 34% of Israel's movie theater market through the Yes Planet and Rav Hen cinema chains.

Regal Entertainment owns 561 theaters with 7,315 screens across the US.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 29, 2017

