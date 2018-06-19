Moshe Hogeg buys Kfar Shmariyahu land for $19m

Israeli high-tech entrepreneur Moshe Hogeg, manager of the Singulariteam venture capital fund, recently bought a five-dunam (1.25-acre) lot in the prestigious Kfar Shmaryahu community for $19 million (NIS 70 million), sources inform "Globes."

Hogeg is planning to build a home with a swimming pool on the land but has not yet filed a request for a building permit. Hogeg currently lives in the Park Tzameret neighborhood in Tel Aviv.

In recent years, Hogeg has been involved in many ventures of companies in the cryptocurrency sector. Among other things, he founded the Sirin Labs startup, which develops the Finney smartphone based on blockchain technology.

Sirin completed a $158 million initial coin offering (ICO) in December 2017. This financing round, conducted through a sales of the SRN cryptocurrency, was among the largest cryptocurrency offerings in the world in 2017.

The real estate deal was one of the largest luxury real estate deals last year; the volume of deals in this market in Israel has fallen steeply over the past two year, among other things because of the taxes levied by the government on foreign residents.

Hogeg's office said, "We do not comment on private matters, regardless of whether or not they are correct."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 19, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018