Moti Ben-Moshe wins tender to buy Africa-Israel

Moti Ben-Moshe has won the tender to buy Africa-Israel Investments Ltd. (TASE:AFIL). In the vote by the trustees of the three bondholder series, he won a very clear majority over Naty Saidoff. Only two of the 15 major bondholders reportedly voted for Saidoff.

According to Itzik Idan CPA, the economic advisor to the bondholders representatives, after a week of improved offers, Ben-Moshe was offering an economic value of NIS 2.362-2.385 billion, while Saidoff was offering an economic value of NIS 2.334-2.336 billion.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 25, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017