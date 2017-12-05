Motorola Solutions unveils Israeli-made battlefield products

Motorola Solutions this week opened the annual innovation exhibition of its development center in Israel, in which solutions that will provide a solution to new challenges in the defense of public security in Israel and worldwide are displayed.

In the framework of the exhibition, engineers presented future smart technologies to be installed by police forces and armies in Israel and around the world in the coming years. Among other things, an immediately deployable mobile LTE network for critical missions that facilitates full coverage in remote areas and in situations in which fires, natural disasters, and terrorist event can make mobile networks collapse was displayed. The new communications network provides calls, push-to-talk (PTT) communications, real-time video streaming, and many other applications requiring broadband.

Another technology presented is like an Alexa for the security forces: a digital personal assistant that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and provides voice orders and provides critical information for security forces personnel and employees working at critical infrastructure concerns, such as Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) (TASE: ELEC.B22), Mekorot National Water Company, and the airports. For example, it can be used for remote operation of a police van, opening and closing gates, operating traffic lights, etc.

The engineers also presented Microsoft's HoloLens spectacles, which enable commanders of fire fighting forces to receive real-time imaging of the fire area and critical information from the event theater, and a system that combines a smart body camera with AI and a natural language processing engine that makes it possible to detect and trace suspects during a chase.

The technologies displayed during the exhibition, which are being developed in Israel, are based in many cases on experience and learning lessons from severe events such as terrorist attacks, accidents, and natural disasters, e.g. the fires in recent years, terrorist attacks with many casualties, etc.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on December 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017