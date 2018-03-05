MyBiotics teams with Ferring Holding on women's health

Ness Ziona-based microbiome therapeutics company MyBiotics Pharma Ltd. has entered into a second option agreement with Ferring Holding Ltd. for the validation of its microbiome-based therapeutics in the field of women’s health. This follows the first agreement between the two parties in June 2017, for the validation of MyBiotics’ technology in the treatment of a non-disclosed gastroenterology condition.

MyBiotics has developed breakthrough and robust production and fermentation techniques for growing a highly stable and diverse bacterial community that can be delivered to the gut efficiently and can reliably restore microbiome equilibrium. The company says that the technology is highly potent and suitable for patients with medical indications related to the microbiome or for those who use antibiotics. Preclinical tests have shown that MyBiotics’ products deliver enhanced durability in various gastrointestinal and manufacturing conditions, enable targeted release in different gastrointestinal locations and exhibit robust colonization in the gut, with a stable bacterial population observed for 14 days following treatment.

“Within a few months we have entered into two collaborations with Ferring Holding, which is a true vote of confidence in the potential of our therapeutic approach”, said MyBiotics Pharma CEO David Daboush. "Combining our innovative technology with the extensive drug development and marketing expertise of the Ferring Group has the potential to lead to novel treatments in the fields of gastroenterology and women’s health, offering patients long term relief without significant risks.”

