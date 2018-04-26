NICE Systems buys US cloud analytics co Mattersight for $90m

Israeli technology company NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) today announced that it will acquire US cloud-based analytics company Mattersight (Nasdaq: MATR). NICE said that the will further enhance its offering and customer base.

NICE will offer to purchase the outstanding share capital of Mattersight for $2.70 per share, a 25% premium on the Chicago-based company's share price, for a total of $90 million

The integration of NICE analytics powered by Nexidia and Mattersight’s behavioral analytics technology and domain expertise allows organizations to enjoy the market’s most advanced analytics in the cloud, driving personalization and smart connections in real time. This allows them to keep ahead of the field in changing customer preferences and create a superior customer experience.

NICE CEO Barak Eilam, CEO said: “Analytics is the cornerstone of NICE’s strategy of creating a new customer service paradigm with CXone and Adaptive WFO.”

He added, “We were very impressed with Mattersight’s innovative technology and domain expertise, as well as their long standing strategic relationships with some of the largest customer service organizations. This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to delivering analytics in the cloud and to be at the forefront of the analytics market.”

Mattersight CEO Kelly Conway said, “We are excited to join forces with NICE, a leader in its space. We are convinced that the combination will allow us to provide the best solutions to our customers, and be a great home for our products and team.”

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions such as regulatory approvals. The acquisition is expected to be non-dilutive to non-GAAP earnings in 2018.

