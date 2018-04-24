NIS 1b expansion planned for Ben Gurion Airport Terminal 3

In view of the growth in passenger traffic, Terminal 3 of Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport will be expanded at an investment of some NIS 1 billion, the Israel Airports Authority has announced. 36,000 square meters of space will be constructed on four floors. The new building will have 88 new check-in counters, and will be connected to the existing terminal building by a bridge.

The approaching summer season is expected to set a new record for flight and passenger numbers. An existing 2,500 square meter structure housing 25 service counters adjacent to the Terminal 3 building will serve as a temporary terminal to ease congestion for departing passengers.

Israel's open skies aviation policy has resulted in an increase of more than 50% in the number of flights at Ben Gurion Airport, and a further 14% increase in the number of international flights is expected this summer, mostly by low-cost airlines. By 2019, Ben Gurion will join the category of large international airports, with over 25 million passengers a year.

Minister of Transport Yisrael Katz said, "The Ministry of Transport's liberalization policy, including the Open Skies agreement with the EU and new aviation agreements with other countries, has made possible unprecedented growth in the offering of flights to and from Israel."

