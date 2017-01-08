search
Front > News

Alstom-Minrav get last chance on light rail tender

Tel Aviv light rail
8 Jan, 2017 16:55
שלח תגובה במיילNati Yefet

NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System will hold a final hearing before canceling the tender.

Following a series of discussions last week, the NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd. tenders committee has decided to hold a final hearing on January 16 concerning the Tel Aviv area light rail Red Line tender. The tender can be irrevocably canceled after the hearing. NTA sent the Alstom-Minrav Holdings Ltd. (TASE: MNRV) group a summons, while the TAT group, which includes a consortium of French companies and Shapir Civil and Marine Engineering Ltd., has completely withdrawn from the tender.

PB, which is advising NTA, estimated the tender at NIS 2.4 billion, an assessment confirmed by Aegis, the company supervising the project on behalf of the Ministry of Finance Accountant General Department. Alstom's actual bid was NIS 4.3 billion, while the TAT group's bid was nearly NIS 6 billion, thereby eliminating it from consideration in the tender at this stage.

Industry sources asserted that PB's estimate did not reflect the project's sized, and had not taken the many risks in the project into account. The Alston-Minrav group has made extensive efforts in recent weeks to convince NTA to compromise on a price in the NIS 3-3.5 billion range. NTA, however, has persisted in its refusal to pay more that the PB estimate, insisting that the project timetable with an October 2021 launch can still be met if the tender is canceled.

If the tender is indeed called off, NTA is likely to split the project into several sections. The most likely scenario is one tender for work on the tracks and physical infrastructure, and another for the signals system, which is the actual operating system for the train: electrification, ticketing, information, other electronic systems. NTA is seriously considering inviting Chinese systems companies to participate in the tender, provided that the Chinese companies have joint ventures with major companies in the industry, such as Alstom, Bombardier, and Hitachi.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on January 8, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Tel Aviv light rail
Tel Aviv light rail
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016