Naama Sikuler appointed "Globes" editor

"Globes" publisher Yuval Sigler today notified "Globes" employees that Naama Sikuler had been appointed editor-in-chief of the paper.

In an e-mail sent to the employees, Sigler wrote, "Naama, who has headed the news department at "Calcalist" for the past five and a half years (out of 11 years in the "Yedioth Ahronoth" group), is an economic journalist and editor with a sterling reputation, and we are convinced that she will lead "Globes" to achievements and excellence, while maintaining the newspaper's status in the economic content sphere."

Sikuler has a BA in law and psychology from the University of Haifa and an MA in public policy from Tel Aviv University.

Sigler added, "In addition to this appointment, we will soon announce a series of additional senior appointments in the Globes-Monitin group's content staff."

Sikuler is replacing Hagai Golan, who has been editor-in-chief of "Globes" for the past 20 years, and resigned this year with the transfer of ownership of "Globes" to Alona Bar-On and Anat Agmon.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on July 23, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017