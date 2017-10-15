Nakash Bros set to open Jaffa boutique hotel

Nakash Brothers are planning on opening a new and intriguing hotel in Tel Aviv-Jaffa in January 2018. The Setai Hotel is located near the clock tower in Jaffa and will fit right in with the expensive prices being asked by hotels in Tel Aviv - Jaffa. The reservations system now being opened for the hotel sets a starting price of $400 per couple, so that a weekend (two nights) for a couple in March 2018 will cost NIS 3,152 without breakfast. Prices including breakfast will start at NIS 3,500 ($1,000), and if you want to stay in a luxury suite, it will cost you NIS 13,800 for a weekend.

A couple wanting to stay at the hotel during the Passover holiday (in April 2018) will pay no less than NIS 7,000 for three nights (starting on April 1) without counting meals (according to the pictures published on the website, the room looks impressive). The price balloons to NIS 20,500 for three nights in the luxury suite.

Among other things, the hotel offers its guests large rooms in various styles, in most cases with a sea view, a swimming pool overlooking the sea, a spa with a Turkish bath, and more. Located near the seashore, the hotel contains 120 rooms and suites. It is built on the foundations of a historic site used as a prison by the Ottoman Empire in the 15th century. The building was formerly used as a police station.

The hotel is the third Nakash Brothers hotel to bear the Setai name, after the Setai Kinneret Hotel, opened earlier this year, and the Setai Miami Beach Hotel, opened in Florida in 2014.

