Net expands in Bezeq investigation

For more than a month now, there has been a gag order on details of the Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) investigation and today the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court extended the order until September 17, the eve of the Rosh Hashana New Year holiday.

However, Judge Ita Nachman released for publication that as part of the investigation, Orna Elovitch, daughter-in-law of Bezeq's controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch, who sits on the board of directors, has been questioned. Both Shaul Elovitch and his son Or Elovitch (Orna's husband) have both previously been questioned and barred from entering Bezeq's offices. Also questioned have been Yes comptroller Oren Bergman and head of the economics department Yaron Raanan.

At the heart of the investigation are three aspects relating to Bezeq's party-at-interest acquisition of satellite TV company Yes. Firstly suspicions that classified documents and materials were leaked. Secondly, suspicions about the behavior of senior executives and office holders regarding the party-at-interest deal. Thirdly, reporting offenses that even may have involved Ministry of Communications director general Shlomo Filber.

