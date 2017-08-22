Netanya deputy mayor arrested on suspicion of bribery

Netanya Deputy Mayor Rabbi Shimon Sher has been arrested on suspicion of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Israel Police's Lahav 433 division have been questioning him and today searched his home looking for documents related to the investigation. This afternoon, the court extended his remand until Friday afternoon.

In March, police recommended that Netanya Mayor Miriam Feirberg be put on trial after investigating her for bribery and breach of trust allegations with regard to her former husband Eliyahu Feirberg and her son Tzafrir Feirberg.

After being barred from her office for three months Miriam Feirberg has since returned to work.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 22, 2017

