search
Front > News

Netanyahu, Kahlon to formulate tax cut plan

Netanyahu, Kahlon Knesset; Ouria Tadmor
13 Mar, 2017 19:20
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

A final decision will be made when the tax revenue figures for March are published.

Following a substantial rise in tax revenues and repeated promises by Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Kahlon today agreed that in view of Israel's economic achievements over the past year and their wish to continue encouraging economic activity for the benefit of Israelis, they would devise a joint plan for cutting taxes.

The announcement of the tax cut plan following last week's figures published by the Ministry of Finance showing that state tax revenues jumped 10% in February, compared with February 2016. State tax revenues totaled NIS 51.8 billion in January-February, 6.4% more than in the corresponding period last year.

Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon promised at the beginning of the year that he would lower taxes again if tax revenue figures continue to exceed the forecasts. Ministry of Finance sources predicted that Kahlon will decide the matter according to the figures for the first quarter (as he did last year), and it therefore only remains to wait for the March figures. Kahlon plans to tackle income tax and VAT this time, after having cut VAT by 1% two years ago.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 13, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Netanyahu, Kahlon Knesset; Ouria Tadmor
Netanyahu, Kahlon Knesset; Ouria Tadmor
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016