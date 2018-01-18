Netanyahu: We need an Israel-India direct air route

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today spoke to businesspeople at a power breakfast event, together with Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis, the chief minister of Maharashtra Province. He said that there was a need for a direct and efficient aviation route between Israel and India, "like the one we have between Israel and Silicon Valley and the kind we have now between Israel and China, which was initiated by China, because the ability to maintain these ties is of enormous importance in order to generate value and innovation without our intervention, and with our support."

Netanyahu told the Indian businesspeople that they were invited to invest in Israel in diverse fields, and to join multinational companies that have opened research and development centers in Israel. Israeli businesspeople also attended the event.

RELATED ARTICLES Israel seeks free trade agreement with India

Netanyahu told those present, "Several extremely talented and successful managers from India and Israel are in this room, and you got to where you are because you're excellent competitors. Competition is what makes possible the development of the most advanced technologies at the lowest price. I also want to warn you - don't rest on your laurels. Competition never ends. I know that you think that if you get a big enough market share, you can stop, and it ends there, but it will never end. Even globally dominant giants of the information industry - if they think that it's over, it will be their epitaph, because a disruptive technology will come along. Something new will enter and upend even the giants."

Netanyahu also delivered a message to the Indian business people, saying, "I want you to know that you will be received in Israel with extraordinary warmth, sympathy, and enormous love. There is a profound respect for India, the Indian people, and Indian culture. We are two of the oldest cultures on Earth. We are democracies. We share a love for freedom and a love for humanity."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on January 18, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018