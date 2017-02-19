Hanegbi appointed communications minister

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today announced that Minister of Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi would also serve as acting Minister of Communications for three months. Although no official appointment as minister is involved, the measure confirms the assessment published last week in "Globes" that Netanyahu prefers giving the communications portfolio to Hanegbi, rather than to Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev.

Likud sources said that Netanyahu regards Hanegbi as not only trustworthy, but especially as someone who does not pose a threat to him, and who has no independent personal agenda for the Ministry of Communications.

Hanegbi has already received authority in communications matters pertaining to the Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) group, following the decision by the Attorney General about Netanyahu's friendship with Bezeq controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitz. It is therefore natural for him to receive complete authority over the Ministry of Communications in full cooperation with Netanyahu and Ministry of Communications director general Shlomo Filber. "Tzachi always agrees with the boss, and that's the optimal choice," one Likud source told "Globes" this week.

Netanyahu's surrender of the communications portfolio follows two High Court of Justice (HCJ) petitions filed by opposition leader and Zionist Union chairman MK Isaac Herzog and the Movement for Quality Government in Israel.

In his response to the Netanyahu's transfer of authority to Hanegbi, Herzog said, "The transfer of authority for the communications portfolio from the prime minister to Minister Hanegbi for three months, following HCJ petitions is a sad joke on Netanyahu's part and merely a predictable temporary evasion because Netanyahu cannot continue as Minister of Communications. Netanyahu should immediately fully surrender the portfolio for an unlimited period. I and my faction will continue to petition the HCJ against Netanyahu's absolute conflict of interest until he resigns his position as Minister of Communications, or until the Court orders him to do so."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 19, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017