Netanyahu continues to trail in the polls

A poll for Radio 103FM by the Maagar Machot Institute, finds that, as in a poll conducted last week by Mina Tzemach and Meno Geva of the Midgam Research Institute, Benjamin Netanyahu would struggle to form a government if elections were held now. The big winner in the poll is again Yair Lapid and his Yesh Atid party.

According to the poll, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party, which has been continually strengthening in all public opinion surveys, would win 26 Knesset seats, more than double the 11 seats that he has in the current Knesset.

In this latest poll, Likud is on 24 seats, compared with 30 seats in the current Knesset. The Arab Joint List remains unchanged with 13 seats, and Naftali Bennett's Habayit Hayehudi also has 13 seats, up from 8 seats in the current Knesset.

Isaac Herzog's Zionist Union would win 11 seats, down dramatically from 24 seats in the current Knesset. Shas, United Torah Judaism, Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party and Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beitenu would all win 7 seats and Meretz would win 4 seats. Moshe Ya'alon's new party would be on the minimum threshold of winning the four seats required to enter the Knesset.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 22, 2017

