search
Front > News

Netanyahu continues to trail in the polls

Yair Lapid, Benjamin Netanyahu Photo: Flash 90
22 Mar, 2017 11:21
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The latest poll for Radio 103FM shows Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid winning 26 seats and the ruling Likud winning 24 seats.

A poll for Radio 103FM by the Maagar Machot Institute, finds that, as in a poll conducted last week by Mina Tzemach and Meno Geva of the Midgam Research Institute, Benjamin Netanyahu would struggle to form a government if elections were held now. The big winner in the poll is again Yair Lapid and his Yesh Atid party.

According to the poll, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party, which has been continually strengthening in all public opinion surveys, would win 26 Knesset seats, more than double the 11 seats that he has in the current Knesset.

In this latest poll, Likud is on 24 seats, compared with 30 seats in the current Knesset. The Arab Joint List remains unchanged with 13 seats, and Naftali Bennett's Habayit Hayehudi also has 13 seats, up from 8 seats in the current Knesset.

Isaac Herzog's Zionist Union would win 11 seats, down dramatically from 24 seats in the current Knesset. Shas, United Torah Judaism, Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party and Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beitenu would all win 7 seats and Meretz would win 4 seats. Moshe Ya'alon's new party would be on the minimum threshold of winning the four seats required to enter the Knesset.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 22, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Yair Lapid, Benjamin Netanyahu Photo: Flash 90
Yair Lapid, Benjamin Netanyahu Photo: Flash 90
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016