Netanyahu embarrasses German gov't with refugee claims

“To Germany Also,” read the main headline in the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” daily about the plan to resettle Eritrean and Sudanese asylum seekers from Israel in Western countries with the aid of the United National High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR). Following pictures of the traditional Easter peace parade, the main news broadcast at 8:00 PM opened with a report on the Israeli plan. The picture of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demonstrations by Eritrean and Sudanese refugees in Israel against expulsion in the coming months appeared in almost all the media, even the local media.

Netanyahu's announcement aroused mainly confusion and anger in Germany. The confusion resulted because the German Ministry of the Interior quickly issued a statement that the agreement had not been coordinated at all with Berlin, and that no request for transfer of the refugees under any UNHCR plan whatsoever had been received. The anger resulted because the current public mood in Germany does not favor the acceptance of new refugees beyond the 1.3 million people who have already entered the country since the summer of 2015, while thousands more are arriving monthly. The Germans, who have been following with increasing interest in the media the demonstrations in Israel against expulsion, were surprised to discover that the problem had been dumped in their laps.

”Is this an April Fool's joke,” wondered an activist of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) Party, which opposes immigration, in a tweet. The AfD itself is in an unusual position, because it usually praises Israel's tough policy on immigration, but this time, it was at Germany's expense. In an official announcement on Twitter, party representatives stated, “This is a big mistake. Israel wants to get rid of its African refugees, and who is the lucky recipient? Germany again!”

The left also criticized the plan. “The agreement is delivering the wrong message, in which those who take the hardest line on the refugees, treat asylum seekers as work immigrants, and announce forced expulsions to third countries in Africa are now getting a prize for their behavior, writes a commentator in the center-left newspaper “Sudddeutsche Zeitung.” “This message will resound, and will now be taken into account by those who oppose immigration in Hungary or Poland,” the commentator declared, adding that Netanyahu had announced yesterday's plan in order to divert attention from the events in the Gaza Strip.

Another feeling accompanied the reports - the embarrassment caused by the Israeli government to the German government, which German government sources said had been “completely surprised” by the plan. This was particularly true of Heiko Maas, the new pro-Israel German Foreign Minister, who finished a state visit to Israel only a week ago, and promised to improve relations between the two countries. In talkbacks, posts, and tweets, Maas found himself attacked for “closing a deal” with Israel behind the scenes, or alternatively, not being informed by Jerusalem of the consequences of the agreement for Germany.

Only hours later did the Prime Minister's Office notify the media that Netanyahu had cited Germany “only as an example” of one of the Western countries in which the refugees would be settled, and that the final destination would be determined by UNHCR. It is unclear why Netanyahu regarded it as necessary to mention Germany, Italy, and Canada in particular, all of whose governments were surprised by the announcement. He subsequently also announced the suspension of the plan's implementation, and then its final cancellation, but coverage of this statement was extremely sparse, and it made little difference to public opinion in Germany. After yesterday, Israel is perceived as trying to saddle Germany with its refugee problem.

