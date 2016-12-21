search
PM eviction comparison stuns settlers

21 Dec, 2016 11:05
Benjamin Netanyahu told the Amona settlers that he lost his home after losing the 1999 election and had to move to the Sheraton Plaza hotel, "Yediot Ahronot" reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been telling the residents of the illegal Samarian (West Bank) hilltop settlement of Amona that it will not be the end of the world if they are thrown out of their homes.

According to Israeli daily newspaper "Yediot Ahronot," Benjamin Netanyahu told the Amona settlers last night that he was thrown out of his home after losing the 1999 elections and was forced to move to the Sheraton Plaza hotel.

The Amona residents were reportedly stunned by the comparison. One of them said, "Despite that Mr. Prime Minister, this is a little bit different."

"It's hard, it's very hard," Netanyahu responded.

As the search for a compromise to evacuating Amona continues, the State has asked the High Court of Justice for a 45 day extension to the evacuation order.

