Netanyahu faces further investigations - report

Benjamin Netanyahu photo: Reuters
24 Jan, 2017 11:05
Channel 10 reports that one of the additional investigations concerns submarine procurements for the Israel Navy.

Channel 10 News reported today that Israel Police are carrying out two further investigations of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in addition to "Case 1000", which involves gifts received by Netanyahu and his wife from Arnon Milchan and other wealthy people, and "Case 2000", which involves links between Netanyahu and Arnon Mozes, publisher of Hebrew daily "Yediot Ahronot".

The additional investigations, according to Channel 10, are "Case 3000' and "Case 4000". The former is to do with Israel's purchases of submarines from German shipyard ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. Recent reports of the submarine deals have mainly focused on the role in them of Netanyahu's relative and his personal lawyer Adv. David Shimron.

