Netanyahu pledges to cut taxes

Benjamin Netanyahu
23 Oct, 2017 19:24
שלח תגובה במיילTal Schneider

Speaking at the opening of the Knesset's winter session, the Prime Minister said he had agreed with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon to lower taxes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the opening session of the Knesset's winter session today that his government is going to cut taxes. He said that he had agreed to lower taxes with Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon but gave no further details or whether it was part of their joint work on the 2019 budget. The Minister of Finance's office declined to discuss the issue and referred all questions on the matter to the prime minister.

Netanyahu had begun his speech by outlining the major challenges facing Israel. "We are working incessantly to defend our borders, and when necessary beyond our borders." He added, "Iran continues to work day after day to destroy us and had it not been for our actions, it would have already had nuclear weapons."

Netanyahu welcomed US President Donald Trump's efforts to annul the nuclear agreement with Iran. "In any event," he said, "We will continue to defend ourselves."

On the latest developments in the Palestinian Authority he said, "We want genuine peace not a fake reconciliation, and consequently while the Palestinian government relies on Hamas, which continues to call for Israel's destruction, we cannot conduct negotiations with them."

Netanyahu also promised the residents of south Tel Aviv that he would remove the African migrants from their neighborhoods.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 23, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

