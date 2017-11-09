Netanyahu to be questioned under caution Thursday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to be questioned under caution today by Israel Police on both Case 1000 (illicit gifts) and Case 2000 (meetings with Yediot Ahronot newspaper publisher Noni Mozes).

After weeks in which Israel Police has been trying to schedule another session for questioning on these cases, the interrogation is finally set to go ahead today.

In Case 1000, Netanyahu is suspected of accepting bribes and breach of trust over an extended period of time for receiving expensive gifts from billionaire Arnon Milchan and other businesspeople.

In Case 2000, Netanyahu is suspected of trying to put together a corrupt deal with Mozes in which he would promote a bill to reduce the influence of the Israel Hayom freesheet newspaper, Yediot Ahronot's rival, in exchange for more sympathetic coverage by Mozes's daily newspaper.

Netanyahu denies all these charges and has said, "There was nothing because nothing happened."

Israel Police has declined to officially confirm reports that the prime minister will be questioned today. "We do not confirm planned investigative activities. Israel Police, in accordance with judicial instructions, only issues statements when an investigation is completed, as required by these instructions."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 9, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017