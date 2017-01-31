Netanyahu to meet Trump

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet US President Donald Trump in the White House on February 15, White House spokesman Sean Spicer announced yesterday.

"Our relationship with the only democracy in the Middle East is crucial to the security of both our nations, and the president looks forward to discussing continued strategic, technological, military and intelligence cooperation with the prime minister," Spicer said.

Announcing his acceptance of the invitation to meet the president, Netanyahu said,"I deeply appreciate President Trump's kind invitation to come to Washington and the warm words about Israel. I look forward to discussing with him the areas of cooperation between us that are so vital to the security and well-being of our two countries."

Netanyahu said yesterday evening that he planned to ask Trump to renew sanctions on Iran, a statement apparently connected to the test by the Iranians of a ballistic missile a few hours earlier.

The prime minister met Trump in New York on September 25 last year. A statement after that meeting from Trump's campaign headquarters said that the two men had discussed the "special relationship" between Israel and the US and the "unbreakable bond" between the two countries. According to the statement, Trump and Netanyahu discussed military aid, security, and stability in the Middle East.

The statement said that Trump had promised to recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of the State of Israel. Such recognition would upset what has been US policy since 1948. Since 1967, the stance of all administrations in Washington has been that the status of Jerusalem should be determined in a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians. The statement quoted Trump as having called military aid to Israel "an excellent investment" for the US.

More recently, Trump and his spokespersons have refused to comment on the Jerusalem issue, saying that it was still too early to talk about it. Trump did not condemn the decision by the Israeli government last week to approve construction of hundreds of housing units beyond the Green Line in the greater Jerusalem area, although he did not praise it either. In his inauguration speech, Trump criticized the fact that "we subsidize foreign armies". The main beneficiaries of US military aid are Israel and Egypt, and the president's words aroused speculation that he may be planning to tie together aid, Jerusalem, Jewish settlement activity and perhaps peace with the Palestinians in a single package.

Separately, Spicer attacked the press and media for criticism of the White House after the declaration on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 failed to mention the Jewish people, calling the criticism "pathetic" and "nitpicking." Referring to the record of Trump's predecessor Barack Obama on Israel, Spicer said it was infuriating “to compare a statement that remembers the Holocaust with the last eight years and the disrespect that was shown to Israel”.

