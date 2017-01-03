Netanyahu to raise donations for 70th anniversary

Ironically, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a police investigation on suspicion of accepting forbidden favors from tycoons, the cabinet is authorizing him to raise donations from tycoons for the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of Israel's independence in 2018.

The cabinet decision authorizes Netanyahu to personally raise donations. Before contacting businessmen, however, he must obtain advance approval from the donations committee, composed of the Ministry of Culture and Sport director general, accountant, and legal advisor and the head of the public relations department in the Prime Minister's Office. Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev (Likud) is regarded as being closely associated with Netanyahu and his wife.

The resolution also states that the prime minister will make sure that there is no conflict of interest among any of the donors, and that neither the donors nor the party raising donations provide favors for anyone. Political sources, however, today cast great doubt on the ability to enforce these restrictions.

MK Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid) today asserted that at a time when supervision of contributions raised by IDF units is being tightened, the government is legitimizing the raising of donations without any serious supervisory mechanisms, with the prime minister himself serving as chief schnorrer. Media consultant Avi Benayahu wrote in his Twitter account, "This unfortunate and strange decision to allow Netanyahu to collect millions in donations to pay for the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of Israel's independence puts our independence in question. It is a national disgrace."

