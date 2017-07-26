Netflix launches full Hebrew TV service

International internet TV content provider Netflix announced today that it is launching full services in Israel including in Hebrew with Israeli TV shows as well as its own content. Payment will be NIS 29.90 per month with the option of a one month free trial available on the Netflix website.

Netflix Israeli offerings will include TV series Fauda, Hostages (Bnei Aruba) and Devout Love (Srugim). Netflix says that over 75% of its content has been dubbed or subtitled in Hebrew.

Netflix has also signed cooperation agreements with Internet TV provider Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) and cable TV company HOT Telecommunication Systems Ltd. (TASE: HOT). Partner offers Netflix content for an extra payment.

"We are delighted to offer a more local Netflix experience in Hebrew where members can enjoy a variety of TV shows and movies - everything from globally popular Netflix original series to anime, kids content to stand-up comedies,” said Jonathan Friedland, Chief Communication Officer at Netflix. “Israel knows great entertainment and now it’s even easier to watch the world's favorite shows on Netflix anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected device and at the same time as the rest of the world, with all episodes available to watch at once.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 26, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017