Netflix to open Israel customer call center

Following the report in "Globes" this week that Netflix was preparing a Hebrew interface, buying local content, and translating content it wants to broadcast in Israel into Hebrew, sources inform "Globes" that the company is setting up a local call center, and has published an announcement to that effect.

The announcement says that Netflix is looking for customer support personnel speaking fluent Hebrew for its Hebrew-speaking customers. The company says it will pay a fair wage, and that previous experience is an advantage.

Netflix's plan to enter Israel will intensify the competition in the television market, and is upsetting the local players. Some, however, regard the company's business in Israel as an opportunity because in certain models, it is giving the customers a wider choice and meeting the demands of a young audience to select its content and lower the cost of television.

Netflix is translating increasing quantities of foreign content into Hebrew, and is also buying local content in order to offer value to its customers.

There are differing opinions about whether Netflix is a supplementary product to the traditional television companies or a product in its own right. In any case, the company's entry in to the local market is expected to generate additional pressure and intensify competition in the fragile local television market.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 22, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017