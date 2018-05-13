Netta Barzilai pulls record viewer numbers for Kan

The broadcast of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest final, won by Israeli singer Netta Barzilai with her song "Toy", was the most-watched broadcast by Kan (the Israel Broadcasting Corporation) since it started broadcasting a year ago. It was also the most watched broadcast by Israeli television altogether since Channel 2 was split into two channels in November 2017.

The average rating of the Eurovision Song Contest was 35% of Jewish households in Israel, and 1.05 million viewers from among the population as a whole. At 23: 51, during the broadcast of Barzilai's song, the contest was being watched by 47.9% of households, with viewer numbers reaching 1.48 million. According to Kan, the numbers are the highest for a Eurovision Song Contest final since 2005. The proportion of those viewing the contest among those watching television at all at the time of the broadcast was 59.4%.

According to Kan, over 750,000 surfers watched the broadcast via the Internet (on Facebook, Kan's website, and apps).

