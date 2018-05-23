Network and security systems co indeni raises $14m

Israeli network and security systems company indeni has raised $14 million in a financing round led by RTP and including State of Mind Ventures, Caremi Partners and existing investor Sequoia Capital. The company raised $10 million in November 2016.

Founded in 2010 by CEO Yoni Leitersdorf, the company has offices in San Francisco and Palo Alto and its development center in Tel Aviv.

Leitersdorf said, Our dream is to make running network and security systems easier. After all, we all rely on them. When we use our credit card at the store, book a hotel or share an exciting moment, our desire turns into 0’s and 1’s and gets transported across these systems. Behind the scenes, hundreds of thousands of people around the world are trusted to keep these systems running smoothly. These people are now looking to new automation technologies, such as the Python programming language, to help them do their jobs."

He added, "We’ve raised these millions in order to invest into our automation technology and the team to serve our customers."

