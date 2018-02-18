Neurovascular device co Perflow Medical raises $12m

Israeli medical device company Perflow Medical has announced that the company has closed a $12 million financing round. The money was raised from existing investors, two new international investors, and an unnamed strategic investor.

Based in Tel Aviv, Perflow is a medical device company that develops innovative tools for neurovascular interventions. Following a recent launch in Europe, Perflow says that over 50 mechanical thrombectomy procedures for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke have been successful completed with the Stream Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net.

The new investment will support the commercialization of the company's first product, the Stream Net device, in Europe and selected other countries and submission of an application for FDA approval in the US. The funds will also support product development of two new products based on their patent-protected CEREBRAL NET Technology platform for aneurysm neck bridging and flow diversion procedures.

A thrombectomy device, the Stream Net is designed to address unmet clinical needs in the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, a leading cause of long-term disability that accounts for 5.5 million deaths annually worldwide. It offers the physician full device control of the braided net diameter, length, and radial force to create dynamic wall apposition and better clot retention during revascularization in tortious anatomy.

Perflow CEO Danny Farin said, "This financing is a significant step and reflects the strong commitment our investors have to Perflow and the value of our proprietary CEREBRAL NET technology to empower physicians to improve outcomes. The clinical experience of the Stream Net device in Europe has been very encouraging and these funds will accelerate our ability to bring this life-saving technology to the market and continue to iterate novel neurovascular solutions using CEREBRAL NET technology."

