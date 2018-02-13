New Ben Gurion airport wing to open Thurs

The Israel Airports Authority will inaugurate the new E wing in Terminal 3 at Ben Gurion airport on Thursday. The fourth passenger wing at Israel's major airport will increase capacity at Terminal 3 by 1,800 passengers per hour.

The new wing includes waiting areas, eight gates to aircraft, four gates to buses, stores, restaurants, business lobbies, technical, logistical and cargo facilities and areas for maintenance services for the airlines.

Innovations in E wing include telescopic glass entryways and bridges to aircraft, including double bridges for wide-bodies aircraft, for more convenient and faster boarding and disembarking from both the front and the back of the plane.

The wing was designed by international architect Moshe Safdie with assistance from architect Irit Kohavi.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 13, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018