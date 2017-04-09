New Dead Sea tourist waterfront inaugurated

The new Dead Sea waterfront was officially inaugurated last week by Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin. The investment in the project totaled NIS 700 million.

The new waterfront takes in sixteen new beaches constructed in the Dead Sea hotels area. Entry to the waterfront is free of charge. It offers a new four-kilometer promenade, beach installations and fitness apparatus, attractions for children and families, beach showers, benches and various forms of shade, and even a special installation for washing the eyes with fresh water for divers or people who rub their eyes by mistake after touching the Dead Sea waters. The sea itself is unfortunately still steadily shrinking.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 9, 2017

