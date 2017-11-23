New NIS 20 and NIS 100 bills enter circulation

Starting today, the new NIS 20 and NIS 100 bills are being distributed by the Bank of Israel to the public through the commercial banks, automatic teller machines, and branches of the Post Office.

The new NIS 20 bill, which is red, features a portrait of Rachel the Poetess (Rachel Bluwstein). The new NIS 100 bill, which is orange, features a portrait of the poet Leah Goldberg. Bank of Israel Governor Dr. Karnit Flug yesterday gave the first new NIS 20 and NIS 100 bills to President Reuven Rivlin and to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at a special ceremony at the president residence in Jerusalem.

Addressing the fact that all the portraits on the new series of bills are of Ashkenazi Jews, Netanyahu promised that in the next series of bills there will be portraits of Sephardi sages.

The new bills feature advanced standards of security, innovation and accessibility, and include a variety of security features to thwart counterfeiting. The Bank of Israel stresses that bills from Series B of the new shekel, which are still in use by the public, will continue to serve as legal tender for a number of years, and will continue to circulate in parallel with the new bills. Since the process of replacing the bills is gradual, the public is not required to take any action at this stage to replace the bills. When the bills are deposited with the Bank of Israel by banks, they will be withdrawn.

