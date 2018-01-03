New car deliveries in Israel down in 2017

281,563 new vehicles were delivered in Israel in 2017, down 1.8% from 2016. Last year followed the previous six consecutive years in which the number of new car deliveries rose, however, this was still a very high figure. Only 5,798 new cars were delivered in December, 21% less than December 2016. December is a traditionally very weak month for car sales as buyers await models from the new year.

Hyundai was the best selling car in Israel in 2017 with 36,731 deliveries, down 6% from 2016. In second place was Kio with 35,663 deliveries, down 6.3% and in third place was Toyota with 31,103 deliveries, up 3.5%. in fourth place was Skoda with 21,742 deliveries, up 11%, in fifth place was Suzuki with 16,619 deliveries up 24%, and in sixth place was Nissan with 14,342 deliveries, up 23%.

While sales of mainstream saloon vehicles remained steady in 2017, upmarket brands saw double digit percentage growth and luxury sports cars such as Porsche and Masarati doubled sales last year.

As usual the first two months of the year see the strongest sales and market sources expect 50,000-65,000 deliveries in January and February.

