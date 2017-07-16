search
Front > News

New home sales and demand down

New homes Photo: Tamar Matsafi
16 Jul, 2017 14:46
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Central Bureau of Statistics today reported that demand for new housing dropped 12.9% in March-May

The Central Bureau of Statistics today reported that demand for new housing dropped 12.9% in March-May, compared with December 2016-February 2017.

Demand for new housing totaled 9,780 housing units in March-May, 63% of which were sold to the general public and 37% were housing units not for sale on which construction had already begun (for use by the owners of the construction rights in the land, buyers groups, rental housing, etc.).

The number of new housing units sold was down 7.7%, while the number of housing units under construction that were not for sale plunged 20.5%.

In June 2016-May 2017, 28% of total demand for new housing was in the central district, while only 8% was in the Jerusalem district.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on July 16, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
New homes Photo: Tamar Matsafi
New homes Photo: Tamar Matsafi
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס MAD Conference 2017