New home sales down 17% in July

Central Bureau of Statistics figures continue to show a significant slowdown in sales of new homes by contractors. Today's nationwide figures show that 2,061 new homes were sold in July, a 17% decrease, compared with 2,479 in June, and a 25% decrease, compared with 2,757 in July 2017.

In addition, a comparison of the number of new homes sold over the past year (August 2016-July 2017), compared with August 2015-July 2016 also shows a considerable slowdown: 26,316 in the past year, compared with 31,685 during the preceding year, also a 17% decrease.

Today's figures continue to indicate that the government's measures, such as the buyer fixed price plan, plus uncertainty in the sector, are still influencing contractors. A similar picture arises from the figures regularly published by the Ministry of Finance chief economist, which also show fewer deals in recent months.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on September 10, 2017

