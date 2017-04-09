New home sales down in February

7,190 new homes were sold in Israel between December 2016 and February 2017, up 13.2% from the preceding three months. However, when seasonal adjustments are taken into account, new home sales actually fell 5.3%, according to figures published today by the Central Bureau of Statistics.
In February 2017, 2,142 new homes were sold, down 12.5% from February 2016. With seasonal adjustments taken into account the fall was 11.7%.
The Central Bureau of Statistics figures also show that between June 2016 and February 2017 there was a 1.3% fall per month on average in new homes sold to 2,420 homes per month. Whereas between January and May 2016, the monthly average of homes sold was 2,530, up 0.7% on average.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 9, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments