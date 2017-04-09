search
New home sales down in February

9 Apr, 2017 18:53
In February 2017, 2,142 new homes were sold, down 12.5% from February 2016, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

7,190 new homes were sold in Israel between December 2016 and February 2017, up 13.2% from the preceding three months. However, when seasonal adjustments are taken into account, new home sales actually fell 5.3%, according to figures published today by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

In February 2017, 2,142 new homes were sold, down 12.5% from February 2016. With seasonal adjustments taken into account the fall was 11.7%.

The Central Bureau of Statistics figures also show that between June 2016 and February 2017 there was a 1.3% fall per month on average in new homes sold to 2,420 homes per month. Whereas between January and May 2016, the monthly average of homes sold was 2,530, up 0.7% on average.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 9, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

