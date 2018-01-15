New home sales down in November

Contractors sold 1,859 new homes in November 2017, according to figures published today by the Central Bureau of Statistics. The number is almost the same (0.5% more) as the 1,848 homes sold in October 2017, but 14.4% fewer than the 2,172 new homes sold in November 2016.

The figures show that 25,074 new homes were sold in December 2016-November 2017, 17.7% fewer than the 30,475 new homes sold in December 2015-November 2016. A similar picture arises from the number of new homes sold in September-November 2017: 5,630, 11.4% fewer than the number sold in June-August 2017. Excluding seasonal factors, the Central Bureau of Statistics said that the decrease was 5.6%.

The district with the most new home sales was the Tel Aviv district, where 677 new homes were sold in November 2017, 108 more than in October 2017 and 104 more than in November 2016. Other than in Judea and Samaria, the fewest number of new homes sold was in the northern district, in which 106 new homes were sold, compared with 186 in the preceding month and far less than the 418 new homes sold in the district in November 2016.

