New home sales firm in August

Contractors sold 2,129 new homes in August, according to Central Bureau of Statistics figures published today. The number is almost identical to the 2,137 new homes sold in the preceding month, but 10.8% fewer than the 2,388 new homes sold in August 2016.

A breakdown by district shows that the most new homes were sold in the central district - 622, compared with 728 in July and 758 in August 2016. 222 new homes were sold in the Jerusalem district, compared with only 99 in July and 199 in August 2016.

6,870 new homes were sold in June-August 2017, up 5.7%, compared with March-May 2017. The Central Bureau of Statistics said that the increase was an even steeper 11.8% when seasonal factors are excluded. When the 12-month period September 2016-August 2017 is compared with September 2015-August 2016, however, the number of new homes sold dropped 15.4%, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

As in all Central Bureau of Statistics figures for demand for new housing units, there is a figure for buyers groups. The survey reported that in September 2016-August 2017, construction began on 4,120 housing units by buyers groups, compared with 3,360 housing units in September 2015-August 2016.

The Central Bureau of Statistics has yet to resume reporting a figure that was formerly an integral part of its survey of demand for new housing and sales of new housing by contractors - the stock of unsold housing units at the end of the reviewed period. Publication of this figure was halted several months ago. The Central Bureau of Statistics said that there was a problem with the data because up-to-date data had not been received from the Ministry of Construction and Housing, among other reasons.

The survey itself comments on this problem: "Publication of the figures in this announcement includes figures for demand for new housing units, but does not include figures for the number of housing units remaining unsold at the end of the period. The Central Bureau of Statistics will resume publishing these figures if and when it receives up-to-date data."

