New hotel opens in Haifa's German Colony

A new boutique hotel has opened in Haifa's German Colony. The Golden Crown Hotel is located in Derekh Yafo near the corner of Ben Gurion Boulevard, the main thoroughfare leading through the German Colony from the Bahai Gardens to the downtown port.

The 90-room hotel is the result of a NIS 23 million investment to transform an office building into a boutique hotel designed for businesspeople and couples looking for a small, intimate and relatively inexpensive hotel. The Golden Crown has a 21st century, high-tech decor, fitness room, business lobby, meeting rooms and conference facilities.

The hotel, which only offers breakfast at present, is the third in the Golden Crown chain – the other two hotels are in Nazareth – the Golden Crown Nazareth and the Golden Crown Old City.

The new hotel is part of a plan by the Haifa Municipality and Ministry of Tourism to transform the downtown area around Derekh Yafo into a bustling leisure, entertainment and tourist center. To date NIS 25 million has been invested in the project.

At present Derekh Yafo remains a drab industrial area and tourists would be advised to head for Ben Gurion Boulevard with its twee restaurants and bars located in the 19th century elegance of the German Colony beneath the stunning hillside Bahai Gardens.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 1, 2017

