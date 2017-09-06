New interchange completes Jerusalem's Begin Highway

The opening of the Rosmarin Interchange tomorrow in the southern Jerusalem neighborhood of Gilo will mark the completion of Begin Highway (Road 50). The city's main north-south highway allows drivers to cross the city in just 12 minutes in normal traffic conditions.

The Rosmarin Interchange will enable drivers to enter Jerusalem from the north onto the Begin Highway, which begins near Ramot as a continuation of Road 443, and drive 16 kilometers to the south without traffic lights. Drivers continuing south at the Rosmarin Interchange will continue seamlessly onto Road 60 and the Tunnels Highway, linking Jerusalem to Gush Etzion.

The Rosmarin Interchange will be opened by the city's mayor Nir Barkat and Minister of Transport Yisrael Katz.

The first section of the Begin Highway opened 20 years ago linking Ramot via a tunnel beneath the city western entrance to Malkah. Over the past six years, Begin South from Malkah to Gilo has been completed at a cost of NIS 1.5 billion. Work will now begin on widening Road 60, the Tunnels Highway between the Rosmarin Interchange and Elazar Junction in Gush Etzion.

