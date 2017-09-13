Nextchip licenses Ceva platform for ADAS vision system

Ceva Inc. (Nasdaq:CEVA); LSE:CVA) has announced that Nextchip Co. Ltd., a fabless company specializing in embedded vision applications, has licensed the CEVA-XM4 imaging and vision platform for its APACHE4 vision-based pre-processor targeted at real-time ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) vision systems. Nextchip has incorporated CEVA's programmable vision platform into the APACHE4 alongside its differentiated image processing accelerators to enable advanced and affordable ADAS applications.

Nextchip CEO Kyoungsoo Kim said, "We developed the APACHE4 to provide affordable and scalable ADAS systems for the mass market. CEVA's industry-leading vision platform adds a high degree of flexibility to our solution to enable differentiated, machine vision-related ADAS products. CEVA's long-standing experience and success in computer vision and artificial intelligence makes them the ideal partner for Nextchip to address new generations of ADAS systems."

APACHE4 is a vision-based pre-processor SoC targeting next-generation ADAS systems. It incorporates dedicated detection engines that include pedestrian detection, vehicle detection, lane detection and moving object detection. The embedded CEVA-XM4 imaging and vision platform enables customers to develop differentiated ADAS applications by means of high-level software programming.

Ceva CEO Gideon Wertheizer said, "Nextchip's selection of the CEVA-XM4 is another endorsement of the unique capabilities of our vision IP and its value proposition for the ADAS market. The APACHE4 brings key ADAS features within reach of every car manufacturer and model, moving us closer to a world of enhanced driver safety and, ultimately, safer roads."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 13, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017