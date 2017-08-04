Nielsen buys AI sports marketing co vBrand

Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) has announced it has acquired Israeli artificial intelligence (AI) sports marketing company vBrand. No financial details about the acquisition were disclosed.

Based in Tel Aviv and a graduate of the Nielsen Innovate technology incubator in Caesarea, vBrand has developed a machine learning-enabled platform to measure brand exposure and impact in sports programming. vBrand and its technology will be fully integrated into Nielsen Sports, bringing increased delivery speed and scale to the company's existing flagship sports products, Sport24 and Social24.

The vBrand technology could allow brands and rights holders to monitor and track sponsorship visibility within hours of an event and make adjustments to digital signage and social campaigns within a tournament, competition weekend or season.

"This is an exciting acquisition that demonstrates our continued ambition and commitment to our sports clients," said Howard Appelbaum, President, Nielsen Entertainment. "Bringing vBrand's technology into Nielsen Sports' existing sponsorship valuation process will further expand the scale of programming and events it covers around the world. It will also provide timely exposure information, enabling clients to make smarter and faster decisions on sponsorship placement. Nielsen Sports' brand exposure data and metrics are considered currency in the global sports marketplace, and we're delighted to strengthen that further with this acquisition."

vBrand CEO Yael Dor said, "The acquisition of vBrand by Nielsen is a great opportunity to continue our journey and take our offering to the next level. We are confident that our cutting-edge technology, combined with Nielsen's platform, will extend its leadership position in the market by providing sports marketers with transparency and clarity on sports sponsorship investments."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 4, 2017

