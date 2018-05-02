Nobu Hospitality to open Tel Aviv boutique hotel

Nobu Hospitality has announced that it is opening a boutique hotel in Tel Aviv. This will be the luxury global lifestyle brand's 17th hotel worldwide. The company was founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper.

The new boutique hotel will be located at the corner of 55 Rothschild Boulevard and 66 Ahad Ha'am Street in one of Tel Aviv's original neighborhoods. The hotel will have 38 carefully designed rooms, a restaurant and large garden, fitness center, pool, outdoor spaces and a private rooftop, ideal for events.

Nobu said, "With a vision crafted by Gerry Schwartz and Heather Reisman, the Nobu Hotel Tel Aviv will attract tastemakers and style setters - wrapping the concept of a luxurious hotel around energized public spaces.

"To come to Tel Aviv in this location with partners and good friends, Gerry and Heather, is the perfect congruence for us all," said Meir Teper.

CEO Trevor Horwell said, "This is an exciting new-project and coupled with Tel Aviv's presence as a major high-tech and business center, the strong tourism market in the city, the project fits perfectly with our global clientele."

