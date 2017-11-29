Nochi Dankner's Herzliya home sold for NIS 47m

If you have considered buying a luxury property in Herzliya Pituah, you should be aware that former IDB controlling shareholder Nochi Dankner's home is now off the market. Located on Shlomo Hamelech Street, the 1,000-square meter house, which has been up for sale since 2014, is now in the hands of high-tech tycoon Illya Turpiashvili, who bought it for NIS 47 million. Turpashvili is a cofounder of gaming company Plarium, recently sold to Aristocrat for $500 million.

Dankner undertook to sell the house as part of his debt settlement with the banks. He was asking NIS 45 million for the property at the time. Dankner and his wife left the house last May, and rented a house nearby.

Up until now, doubt has been expressed about whether Dankner would be able to sell the property, given the slowdown in the luxury housing market, but a buyer did materialize. Turpiashvili is getting a swimming pool, Jacuzzi bath, five bedrooms, a fitness room, elevators, a room for screening movies, a cellar, two parking places, and a boat, among other things.

Dankner has continued to carry out his debt settlement with the banks in recent months, paying NIS 32 million to six banks as part of the settlement, which was signed a year ago. He has paid the banks NIS 75 million to date. The settlement requires him to pay his creditors NIS 20 in two years and NIS 60 million two years after that.

Dankner's private debts to the banks totaled NIS 500 million before the settlement. His father Yitzhak Dankner, a very wealthy man, has been helping him make his payments to the banks.

